ONE 171 results and recap: Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Roberto Soldic

After arriving in ONE Championship to much fanfare, Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic has failed to live up to the hype thus far. Determined to flip the script, ‘Robocop’ returned to the circle at ONE 171: Qatar for a high-stakes welterweight MMA clash with one of ONE Championship’s most prolific finishers, Dagi Arslanaliev.

Round 1: Arslanaliev comes out and throws a big head kick. Soldic looks to respond with a calf kick, but Arslanaliev catches the leg and turns it into a brief takedown. Soldic scrambles back up to his feet. Arslanaliev throws a heavy right hand, but Soldic blocks it. Arslanaliev looks to land another overhand right, but it is Soldic who connects with a booming left that catches Arslanaliev clean and sends the Turk crashing to the canvas.

Soldic follows up with a right hand on the ground, but by then, Arslanaliev is already unconscious and out of the fight.

Once Arslanaliev regained consciousness, there was some tension between the two sides, but it was quickly squashed and both sides embraced before hearing the official announcement from Dom Lau.

ONE 171: Qatar - Dagi Arslanaliev vs. Roberto Soldic Official Result

Roberto Soldic now has 19 finishes in his illustrious mixed martial arts career, 18 of them coming by way of knockout. More importantly, ‘Robocop’ finally has his first win under the ONE Championship banner.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson immediately following the bout, Soldic made it clear that he wants a shot at the ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

Whether or not he gets it remains to be seen, but one thing Soldic did walk away with was a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Official Result: Roberto Soldic defeated Dagi Arslanaliev via KO (left hand) at 1:55 of round one (MMA - welterweight)

