Double champ Christian Lee targets welterweight world title defense to kick off 2025 campaign: "Feeling strong in this weight"

Despite a no-contest result from his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 26 last December 2024 against Alibeg Rasulov in their ONE lightweight MMA world title match, two-division world champion Christian Lee is ready to defend his other championship belt.

During a recent appearance on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel for an interview, Lee reiterated his readiness to fight any contender in the welterweight division because he feels comfortable in the weight class, as he proclaimed:

"So I'm ready to go. I'm feeling strong in this weight and I'm looking forward to a welterweight title defense next."

Watch Christian Lee's full interview here:

'The Warrior' currently rides a two-fight win streak, with championship victories against Ok Rae Yoon in August 2022 at ONE 160 via second-round TKO and Kiamrian Abbasov in November 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 4 with a fourth-round TKO finish.

Following those triumphs, Lee stepped away from the limelight to spend time with his loved ones following the tragic passing of his sister, Victoria Lee.

The 26-year-old megastar holds an impressive record of 17 wins and four losses with a 94 percent finish rate in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Christian Lee explains reason why he prefers to defend his welterweight title belt than the lightweight strap

During his guesting on the ONE 172 pre-show recently, the Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center-affiliated athlete shared the main reason he wants to defend his welterweight world title rather than his lightweight strap.

According to Christian Lee, it is his responsibility to be an active titleholder and welcome challenges from top contenders in the division. He said:

"I'm just shifting my focus to the welterweight division. And I know that I've got a tough fight ahead of me. I'm looking forward to defending my welterweight belt. I won it two years ago now and I haven't been able to defend it, so I feel like it's my job as the champion of that division to go there and defend the title."

