Champ-champ Christian Lee “couldn’t be more proud” of younger brother Adrian Lee’s sublime submission victory at ONE 172

Adrian Lee couldn't have made his older brother Christian any prouder with the sublime performance he unleashed in his Japanese debut.

Ad

The young star collected his third professional win when he submitted Takeharu Ogawa in the first round of their lightweight MMA tussle at the loaded ONE 172 card on Sunday at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena.

Christian held his post in the corner not only as Adrian's older brother but also as the 19-year-old's trusted head coach.

Taking to Instagram, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion wrote of his younger brother's highlight-reel finish in Saitama.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"Amazing performance by the Phenom this past weekend. As a coach, there’s nothing better than watching your fighter win without taking any damage. This one was 63 seconds to the Anaconda submission. I couldn’t be more proud of you, bro!" posted Christian.

Adrian Lee was his usual aggressive self when he faced Ogawa in the third fight of his professional career.

Ad

Immediately taking the fight to the Japanese veteran, Adrian secured the clinch before landing a textbook takedown barely 20 seconds into the first round.

Adrian then escaped Ogawa's half-guard to lock in an Anaconda Choke for the submission win 1:03 into the fight.

After collecting his first hat trick of wins, Adrian also earned his third $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fans who purchased the ONE 172 pay-per-view can watch the card's replays on demand at watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Adrian Lee didn't expect a quick outing against Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172

Adrian Lee never expected that his first fight on Japanese soil would end in just over a minute.

'The Phenom' needed just a minute and three seconds to secure his third straight win at the expense of Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 this past Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

In an interview with Andrew Whitelaw for the South China Morning Post, Adrian admitted that he was prepared to go the full three rounds against Ogawa in his Japanese debut.

"It felt so amazing. Even right now, it feels so surreal. I came in there prepared for war. I was ready to go the full three rounds if I had to. But I’m glad I finished it as fast as I did."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.