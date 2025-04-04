  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It’s going to be an exciting one” - Adrian Lee guarantees fireworks in potential showdown with fellow rising star Kade Ruotolo

“It’s going to be an exciting one” - Adrian Lee guarantees fireworks in potential showdown with fellow rising star Kade Ruotolo

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 04, 2025 08:55 GMT
Adriano Moraes and Kade Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes and Kade Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship

18-year-old ONE Championship lightweight mixed martial arts prodigy Adrian Lee is pumped at the thought of a potential showdown with Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Kade Ruotolo.

Ad

Both Lee and Ruotolo are two of the most promising young MMA fighters competing in the world's largest martial arts organization, and they have been on a collision course as of late.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Lee talked about a potential showdown with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in MMA.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Phenom' said:

"I think he’s definitely going to be a great fight in the future. He’s been getting a lot of hype behind him too, since his background is in grappling. I’m excited to have a fight with him down the line and I think it’s going to be an exciting one."
Ad

Needless to say, Adrian Lee vs. Kade Ruotolo is an exciting matchup proposition for fans and one that would be absolutely phenomenal to see early in their careers.

Adrian Lee says it's Kade Ruotolo who could be at a disadvantage if they meet: "He’s stepping into my territory"

Kade Ruotolo is one of the best submission grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound, but if he meets Adrian Lee in MMA, the Hawaiian resident says he may have the advantage. After all, MMA isn't just grappling, it encompasses all martial arts.

Ad

Speaking to Bangkok Post, Lee explained why. 'The Phenom' said:

"I do think that’s an incorrect statement because it’s not grappling. It’s MMA. And I’ve been doing this my whole life, so he’s stepping into my territory."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी