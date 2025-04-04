“It’s going to be an exciting one” - Adrian Lee guarantees fireworks in potential showdown with fellow rising star Kade Ruotolo

18-year-old ONE Championship lightweight mixed martial arts prodigy Adrian Lee is pumped at the thought of a potential showdown with Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Kade Ruotolo.

Ad

Both Lee and Ruotolo are two of the most promising young MMA fighters competing in the world's largest martial arts organization, and they have been on a collision course as of late.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Lee talked about a potential showdown with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion in MMA.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Phenom' said:

"I think he’s definitely going to be a great fight in the future. He’s been getting a lot of hype behind him too, since his background is in grappling. I’m excited to have a fight with him down the line and I think it’s going to be an exciting one."

Ad

Needless to say, Adrian Lee vs. Kade Ruotolo is an exciting matchup proposition for fans and one that would be absolutely phenomenal to see early in their careers.

Adrian Lee says it's Kade Ruotolo who could be at a disadvantage if they meet: "He’s stepping into my territory"

Kade Ruotolo is one of the best submission grapplers in the world, pound-for-pound, but if he meets Adrian Lee in MMA, the Hawaiian resident says he may have the advantage. After all, MMA isn't just grappling, it encompasses all martial arts.

Ad

Speaking to Bangkok Post, Lee explained why. 'The Phenom' said:

"I do think that’s an incorrect statement because it’s not grappling. It’s MMA. And I’ve been doing this my whole life, so he’s stepping into my territory."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.