“Be the greatest ever” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee bares grand plans to one day reach GOAT status

Rising ONE Championship lightweight MMA contender 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States has lofty goals for his professional mixed martial arts career, and it isn't just to win a world title.

Lee wants to go down as the best to ever do it.

The 19-year-old Mililani, Hawaii resident is one of the fastest rising stars in the world's largest martial arts organization. Coached by his big brother, reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee, Adrian has aspirations to not only follow in his esteemed sibling's footsteps but also to surpass him.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Lee talked about what he envisions for his budding career.

'The Phenom' said:

"My goal in the sport is to be the greatest ever. I have really high aspirations, and I plan on taking multiple belts, and, you know, see where that takes me."

Lee was last seen taking out Japanese veteran Takeharu Ogawa last weekend by first-round submission at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee on ending another fight in the first round: "I’m just so glad I got to have a fast and quick finish"

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is making a habit of finishing his fights early after another quick first-round finish of Takeharu Ogawa at ONE 172 last weekend.

He told SCMP MMA:

"It felt amazing. It’s like…yeah, it felt amazing. I’m just so glad I got to have a fast and quick finish."

