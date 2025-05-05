Unbeaten Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan teases ONE Championship return in June: "I'm getting ready"

ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai division is on notice as undefeated Colombian warrior Johan Estupinan has revealed his plans to return to action in the coming weeks.

The division's No.5-ranked contender, who has won all of his fights in the world's largest martial arts organization, confirmed that fans won't have to wait long to see him back in the Circle.

"This coming June [is my comeback]. I'm getting ready. I'm actually ready. I've been working on everything," the 22-year-old told Nick Atkin during a post-ONE Fight Night 31 interview.

Watch the full interview here:

This announcement comes fresh off his twin brother Jordan's successful outing on the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jordan moved to an impressive 9-0 after dispatching Russian slugger Ali Saldoev by unanimous decision. It was his second successive win in the promotion after he impressed all three judges during his triumph over British ace Freddie Haggerty in January.

Johan Estupinan, meanwhile, spots a 27-0 record. The JCFernandez and Team CSK affiliate—ONE's first signee from the South American country—enjoys a 5-0 run in the promotion.

He's earned three highlight-reel wins (Kouta Omori, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari) and two unanimous decisions over Zafer Sayik and Johan Ghazali.

Kongthoranee stacks praise on Johan Estupinan's unpredictable style

Like many, the No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has been impressed by what he's seen from Johan Estupinan.

During a pre-ONE Fight Night 31 interview, he acknowledged that the 22-year-old star will be no easy opponent, saying:

"He's a tough opponent to fight with because he attacks randomly. If I have to face him, I'll have to read the situation on stage. I still can't think of anything right now."

The Thai, unfortunately, suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Nong-O Hama in their flyweight Muay Thai redo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

