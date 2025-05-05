“All the team supported me today” - Nong-O credits revenge win over Kongthoranee to Superbon and Petchtanong

Nong-O Hama entered his ONE Fight Night 31 rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai with an aura of invincibility, knowing he had two fierce warriors watching his back.

The 38-year-old veteran once again relied on his best buds, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing kingpin Petchtanong Petchfergus, to get him ready for his redemption fight against his tormentor.

The result certainly speaks for itself, as Nong-O survived a precarious situation in round 2 and was able to turn the tide to win the match via a convincing unanimous decision last May 2.

The odds were indeed stacked against the Thai legend for this one, considering he lost his first meeting with Kongthornee via split decision. Moreover, the 28-year-old tactician even trained at the distinguished PK Saenchai gym to further sharpen his blades for their do-over.

Still, Nong-O remained unbothered, knowing he had shed countless blood, sweat, and tears, some of the best talents in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' at Superbon Training Camp.

"I know he’s very strong and a young boy. And he trains at PK Saenchai," the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said in his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

He added:

"I have Superbon, I have my brother Petchtanong, I have Trainer Gae. Trainers [taught] me [well]. And then, Superbon and all the team supported me today, so I won."

Superbon says a Nong-O vs Kongthoranee trilogy is unnecessary

As Nong-O and Kongthoranee now technically own a win over the other, a trilogy is expected to settle the score.

However, as far as Superbon is concerned, Nong-O already proved who the superior fighter is with his dominant showing at ONE Fight Night 31.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion told Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post after the event:

"I think this fight is a bit far, because he won by a lot. If you see the fight, I think it’s not going to happen again because I think Nong-O won a lot in this fight. If you look back, and he didn’t get (wobbled) in the second round, he clearly won. I think it’s not going to happen."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

