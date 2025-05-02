“I’m comfortable here” - Nong-O says he’s found a home in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks

Nong-O Hama plans to compete in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings for "a long time."

Nong-O established his legacy in ONE Championship by becoming an eight-time world champion in the bantamweight division. Following three losses in four fights, the legendary Thai fighter decided to move down to flyweight.

The 38-year-old suffered a split decision loss against flyweight contender Kongthoranee in February. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed his belief that Nong-O deserved the decision win.

Despite enduring the setback, Nong-O doesn't plan on leaving the flyweight division or retiring, which he explained during his pre-fight interview for Friday's ONE Fight Night 31:

"Very long. I’m comfortable here, and I am confident I can hang in this division for a long time."

On Friday, May 2, Nong-O and Kongthoranee will headline ONE Fight Night 31 in an immediate rematch. The flyweight Muay Thai contenders plan to secure a decisive result to avoid further controversy.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Nong-O's ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview below:

Kongthoranee eyes "clear victory" in rematch against Nong-O

Kongthoranee emerged victorious in his first meeting against Nong-O, but he's aware that the fight was determined by a thin margin.

The Thai striker recently spoke with the Bangkok Post and had this to say about wanting to settle the controversy with a clear-cut win in the upcoming rematch:

"Well, I feel like there are so many people who think the last fight was controversial, and the last fight could have gone both ways. So, I just want this to be a clear victory."

Kongthoranee, a former three-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai champion, has won his three appearances on ONE's primary roster. With another win against Nong-O, the 28-year-old would have a strong argument for a flyweight title shot.

Watch Kongthoranee's interview with the Bangkok Post below:

