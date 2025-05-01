"The GOAT" - Johan Ghazali, fellow fighters ready for Nong-O's career renaissance at ONE Fight Night 31 vs. Kongthoranee

Some of the rising stars in ONE Championship's striking ranks have voiced their support for the legendary Nong-O Hama to return to world-beating form when he clashes with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

With the much-anticipated rematch hours away from happening inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion posted a photo of himself wearing his fight gear on his Instagram account.

Check out the post below:

ONE standouts Johan Ghazali, George Jarvis, and Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo led the charge in showing Nong-O support in the comments section, writing:

"The Goat 🐐"

"Let's go bro ❤️"

"Win for sure 🔥❤️"

Screenshot of comments. [Nong-O/Instagram]

Soon after, fans also chimed in:

"In the correct weight class 👏"

"🔥🔥 let's go bro."

Screenshot of comments. [Nong-O/Instagram]

The overwhelming support that the Thai icon has been receiving ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 is unsurprising, as many believe he should have won their first encounter this past February.

Kongthoranee sheds light on what makes Nong-O so dangerous

Third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor Kongthoranee is gearing up for what could be the best version yet of the 38-year-old Nong-O, and he is fully aware of what he will bring to their firefight.

He said as much in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"So if you look from the outside, it just looks a little bit either slow or not flowing, I would say. But I think that's the most difficult part of fighting Nong-O, that he's also a technical fighter, and I'm also a technical fighter. Also, his right kick is very strong."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

