“That's the most difficult part” - Kongthoranee shares the most challenging part of fighting a fellow high IQ tactician like Nong-O

ONE Championship Muay Thai star and third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand says the most difficult thing about his matchup with Thai legend Nong-O Hama is that the veteran is one of the best technicians in the history of the game.

Kongthoranee and Nong-O are set to run it back this weekend, and he's hard at work preparing to claim victory.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee talked about Nong-O's technical ability.

The Sor Sommai representative said:

"So if you look from the outside, it just looks a little bit either slow or not flowing, I would say. But I think that's the most difficult part of fighting Nong-O, that he's also a technical fighter, and I'm also a technical fighter. Also, his right kick is very strong."

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is ready to trade leather with Nong-O Hama in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai thrilled to headline massive card against legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is full of gratitude that he's able to headline a massive international fight card this weekend opposite Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video this weekend.

Kongthoranee told ONE:

"I was surprised that I got to fight in the main event again. I'm glad I got to come this far. Not only I have to fight in a world class event like ONE Fight Night, I also got to fight in the main event instead of a world title fight on the same card."

