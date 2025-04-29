  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I will put a lot of pressure” - Kongthoranee guarantees an even better performance in highly-awaited rematch with Nong-O

“I will put a lot of pressure” - Kongthoranee guarantees an even better performance in highly-awaited rematch with Nong-O

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 29, 2025 07:15 GMT
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand says the best is yet to come when he meets countryman and legend Nong-O Hama in the ring this weekend.

Ad

Kongthoranee is set to run it back with the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king at home in Bangkok, and the Sor Sommai representative says he will put on an even better performance compared to their first encounter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 28-year-old says he will bring the fight to Nong-O's grill and push the pace against the veteran fighter. He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I can't say for sure, because it's all about the openings, the opportunities that we can catch in the ring, but what I can assure everyone is that I will walk forward for sure, I will put a lot of pressure."
Ad

Kongthoranee shocked the Muay Thai world with his hard-fought split decision win over Nong-O Hama back in February. The 28-year-old star hopes to replicate the feat and claim a second victory over the former divisional kingpin.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

28-year-old Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is set to run it back with legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O Hama.

Ad

The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications