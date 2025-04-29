“I will put a lot of pressure” - Kongthoranee guarantees an even better performance in highly-awaited rematch with Nong-O

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand says the best is yet to come when he meets countryman and legend Nong-O Hama in the ring this weekend.
Kongthoranee is set to run it back with the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king at home in Bangkok, and the Sor Sommai representative says he will put on an even better performance compared to their first encounter.
The 28-year-old says he will bring the fight to Nong-O's grill and push the pace against the veteran fighter. He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:
"I can't say for sure, because it's all about the openings, the opportunities that we can catch in the ring, but what I can assure everyone is that I will walk forward for sure, I will put a lot of pressure."
Kongthoranee shocked the Muay Thai world with his hard-fought split decision win over Nong-O Hama back in February. The 28-year-old star hopes to replicate the feat and claim a second victory over the former divisional kingpin.
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
The two lock horns in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.
The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.
