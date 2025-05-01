Kongthoranee eyes 'a clear victory' over Nong-O in rematch: "The last fight could have gone both ways"

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is determined to leave no doubt in his upcoming rematch with fellow striking wizard Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31.

Despite emerging victorious in their first encounter this past February, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion acknowledges the controversial nature of that decision.

As such, the 28-year-old is fired up to deliver a more convincing performance in their second meeting set for Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, May 2.

"Well, I feel like there are so many people who think the last fight was controversial, and the last fight could have gone both ways. So, I just want this to be a clear victory," Kongthoranee told the Bangkok Post when asked about what he aims to prove in this sequel.

Their first 'Art of Eight Limbs' scrap generated significant debate, with many observers feeling that Nong-O—widely regarded as one of the sport's all-time greats—had done enough to get his hand raised.

However, after a back-and-forth nine-minute war, the Sor Sommai martial artist was awarded the split decision win.

The stage is now set for both men to prove themselves in this high-stakes matchup.

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison pumped to see Nong-O and Kongthoranee run it back

For fans who love nothing more than barnburners, this flyweight Muay Thai redo should deliver big time at ONE Fight Night 31. British striking icon Liam Harrison echoes that sentiment.

The Bad Company warrior, a three-time Muay Thai world champion, expects both Nong-O and Kongthoranee to light up the ring on fight night much like they did at ONE Fight Night 28.

That said, he refused to predict who would come out on top in this rematch.

"I'm no longer predicting fights because I haven't been right once in the last six years. But, that said, I really enjoyed their first fight. It was a battle between two really high-level technicians in a game of chess, and I really enjoyed it."

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, May 2.

