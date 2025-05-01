ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee reveals his training regime to ensure he’s at physical peak for Nong-O rematch

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai may have won the first fight, but he's not banking on the same outcome unless he puts in even more work this time around. The rematch demands a new level of preparation.

With his second meeting against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama set for ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee has committed fully to a high-level training camp at PK Saenchai, fine-tuning every aspect of his body and skillset to be ready for war.

Sitting with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview ahead of fight night, Kongthoranee offered a glimpse into how camp is going:

"I go for a run at 6am and then come back and train in the morning. Overall, I train according to PK’s program, the same program they use with other athletes in the gym. Of course, it’s the same standard training program that ONE fighter have. I still work with the same nutritionist, but the owner of PK’s gym buys me food to nourish my body to the fullest."

Check out his fight camp video:

“It was great” - Kongthoranee says he learned a lot after training with two-sport world champion Prajanchai

One of the biggest boasts of Kongthoranee's fight camp has been training rounds with top-tier fighters at PK Saenchai, ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Kongthoranee said:

"So I've done sparring with Prajanchai, and it was great. Also, I've sparred a lot with all the people who participated in ONE Friday Fights."

Being surrounded by athletes who have already tasted championships has pushed Kongthoranee to stay sharp, stay humble, and level up. The last fight's outcome was razor-close. This time, he's leaving nothing up to interpretation.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live with a Prime Video subscription.

