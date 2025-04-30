Liam Harrison looking forward to unpredictable fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee - “Two really high-level technicians”

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai are poised for another explosive showdown in their rematch this week. Among those looking forward to catching it is veteran British striker Liam Harrison.

The two top Thai fighters are featured in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is a rematch of their fiery first encounter last February where Kongthoranee came away with a razor-thin split decision victory.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison shared his thoughts on the rematch, expecting another entertaining contest.

'Hitman' said:

"I'm no longer predicting fights because I haven't been right once in the last six years. But that said, I really enjoyed their first fight. It was a battle between two really high-level technicians in a game of chess, and I really enjoyed it.”

In their first encounter, Nong-O and Kongthoranee went back-and-forth in explosive fashion.

The Team Sor Sommai standout made inroads in the opening round with Nong-O having his moments in the second. In the third and final round, it continued to be nip and tuck but Kongthoranee in the end was adjudged the winner by split decision.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O, Kongthoranee looking for a world title shot next with win at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai are looking to get a shot at a world title next with a victory in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31.

Former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O is looking to make another run at a championship belt but this time in flyweight, which he believes suits him better now at this stage of his distinguished career.

He was tripped by Kongthoranee in his flyweight debut but is undeterred by it and now looking to bounce back in their rematch while trumpeting his title push in his new division.

Kongthoranee, meanwhile, is the No. 3 contender in the division, which he fortified by winning his last three matches.

Incidentally, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant after longtime champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was forced to vacate the belt for missing weight in his last defense back in November.

