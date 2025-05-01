“Prepare me to get that belt” - Kongthoranee says beating former champion Nong-O twice should prove he’s the rightful contender 

Beating a legend once turns heads. Beating him twice? That's when people start talking about titles.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows what a second win over Nong-O Hama would mean - not just for his record, but for his place in the flyweight Muay Thai division. As far as he's concerned, going toe-to-toe with a fighter of that level is the clearest path toward the belt.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 31, Kongthoranee opened up about his thoughts on their upcoming rematch:

"I think winning against Nong-O would be a good learning experience for me. Or even, like just a match with Nong-O would be a good learning experience for me to prepare me to get that belt when the time comes."

“This is the level that I have to overcome” - Kongthoranee says beating Nong-O a second time proves he’s elite

The thing about Kongthoranee's first match with Nong-O is that the outcome is very much up to interpretation. Three bouts ended in a split decision win in Kongthoranee's favor, but there are skeptics claiming it's nothing but a fluke.

This rematch is his chance to prove that no it wasn't a fluke. It's his chance to prove he truly belongs at the top, and Kongthoranee is determined to make this one count:

"If I can win against Nong-O, that would be one of my good fights. And I feel like I have to do it, no matter what. I have to win, no matter what, because if I want the championship belt, this is the level that I have to overcome."

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

