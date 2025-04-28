  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “This is the level that I have to overcome” - Kongthoranee says beating Nong-O a second time proves he’s elite 

“This is the level that I have to overcome” - Kongthoranee says beating Nong-O a second time proves he’s elite 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 28, 2025 15:48 GMT
Kongthoranee (left) and Nong-O (right)
Kongthoranee (left) and Nong-O (right)

When Kongthoranee Sor Sommai first started Muay Thai, fighters like Nong-O Hama were already larger than life. Now, the same legend he once looked up to is the man standing between him and the top.

Ad

Their first fight in February this year ended with Kongthoranee squeezing out a split decision. But beating a legend once isn't enough - at least not in his eyes. To prove he's ready for a world title run, he has to do it again and do it even cleaner.

Ahead of their upcoming rematch, the 28-year-old icon sat with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, where he talked about his mindset going into ONE Fight Night 31:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If I can win against Nong-O, that would be one of my good fights," he said. "And I feel like I have to do it, no matter what. I have to win, no matter what, because if I want the championship belt, this is the level that I have to overcome."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Kongthoranee admits he was a bit intimidated by Nong-O’s iconic credentials

Even having beaten Nong-O once already, Kongthoranee's respect and admiration for Nong-O stand strong.

"I wouldn't say exactly starstruck," he said. "But I feel like I had a good feeling when I got to meet him, because, like, he's such a legend, and he's someone that, if you hear his name, you already know about his reputation, that he's a great fighter. He's very skilled and he's very dangerous."
Ad

Going up against someone you once idolized could easily shake a young fighter, but Kongthoranee has already handled it once, and he's planning to do it again.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications