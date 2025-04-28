“This is the level that I have to overcome” - Kongthoranee says beating Nong-O a second time proves he’s elite 

When Kongthoranee Sor Sommai first started Muay Thai, fighters like Nong-O Hama were already larger than life. Now, the same legend he once looked up to is the man standing between him and the top.

Their first fight in February this year ended with Kongthoranee squeezing out a split decision. But beating a legend once isn't enough - at least not in his eyes. To prove he's ready for a world title run, he has to do it again and do it even cleaner.

Ahead of their upcoming rematch, the 28-year-old icon sat with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, where he talked about his mindset going into ONE Fight Night 31:

"If I can win against Nong-O, that would be one of my good fights," he said. "And I feel like I have to do it, no matter what. I have to win, no matter what, because if I want the championship belt, this is the level that I have to overcome."

Kongthoranee admits he was a bit intimidated by Nong-O’s iconic credentials

Even having beaten Nong-O once already, Kongthoranee's respect and admiration for Nong-O stand strong.

"I wouldn't say exactly starstruck," he said. "But I feel like I had a good feeling when I got to meet him, because, like, he's such a legend, and he's someone that, if you hear his name, you already know about his reputation, that he's a great fighter. He's very skilled and he's very dangerous."

Going up against someone you once idolized could easily shake a young fighter, but Kongthoranee has already handled it once, and he's planning to do it again.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

