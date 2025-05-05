“It’s not going to happen” - Superbon says there’s no need for a trilogy between Nong-O and Kongthoranee

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon doesn't see a point in a grudge match between his good friend Nong-O Hama and younger rival Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The 38-year-old legend avenged a previous setback to his fellow Thai in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video over the weekend at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Now holding a victory over the other, it appears that a third meeting between Nong-O and Kongthoranee is needed to settle the score.

However, as far as Superbon is concerned, Nong-O already showcased who the superior fighter is in his dominant, unanimous decision victory in their rematch.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post after the event, the 155-pound kickboxing kingpin said:

"I think this fight is a bit far, because he won by a lot. If you see the fight, I think it’s not going to happen again because I think Nong-O won a lot in this fight. If you look back, and he didn’t get [wobbled] in the second round, he clearly won. I think it’s not going to happen."

The first meeting between Kongthoranee and Nong-O had fans divided over who the true victor was, given the razor-thin margin. However, Nong-O certainly erased all doubts in the rematch and showed the world that he is still a true contender for 26 pounds of gold.

Check out The Bangkok Post's ONE Fight Night 31 post-event interviews below:

Nong-O Hama moved one step closer to vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title

Nong-O Hama deservingly collected a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong in the aftermath of his revenge win over Kongthoranee.

Apart from the extra incentive, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin moved closer to his bid for two-division supremacy. Nong-O's win over the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender launches him into the top five and in striking distance for the vacant 135-pound throne.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

