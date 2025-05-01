WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama's ruthless moments under ONE Championship's bright lights ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Before Nong-O Hama returns to action in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, fans are invited to relive his jaw-dropping highlight reel of victories under the ONE Championship banner.

Ad

Sportskeeda dove into the promotion's archives on YouTube to commemorate the reign of terror of the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Check out the video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When the world's largest martial arts organization embraced the striking arts seven years ago, Nong-O was among the trailblazers leading the charge. Since then, he has become a cornerstone of the company's push to elevating Muay Thai and kickboxing on the global stage.

From 2018 through early 2023, the Thai icon was a force to be reckoned with, amassing 10 consecutive victories — five of which came by knockout.

His most memorable triumph during this stellar run came in August 2022 when he staked his then-bantamweight Muay Thai crown against Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Ad

That evening, Nong-O put on a masterclass, systematically breaking down Harrison's defenses by hammering the Englishman's lead lead with hard leg kicks right from the get-go.

It didn't take long for Nong-O to put together the finishing blow — clobbering with a solid low kick that left Harrison unable to continue.

Nong-O Hama runs it back with old foe at ONE Fight Night 31

Now, Nong-O Hama seeks to replicate his bantamweight Muay Thai glory in a new weight class when he makes his sophomore flyweight outing at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

There, he is set to go head-to-head with Thai compatriot and No. 3-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a rematch, which takes place live in U.S. primetime at the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live and for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.