"True power of Muay Thai" - Fans feel the utter power Thai icon Nong-O Hama used to break Liam Harrison's leg

At the peak of his reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama devoured every opponent who dared to overthrow him from his seat atop the weight class.

Liam Harrison experienced this harsh reality when he challenged the Thai striking icon for his then-26 pounds of gold in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in August 2022.

In that bout, Nong-O put on a masterclass in precision and technique, gaining the upper hand against the equally dangerous Harrison. Right off the bat, he relentless attack the Englishman's lead leg with sharp low kicks.

By effectively dismantling Harrison's trademark aggressive style, Nong-O set up a final, punishing low kick that floored the Brit stalwart.

As Harrison sat on the mat, his spirit was willing. However, his battered leg told a different story. Frustrated, 'Hitman' extended his stiffened limb in front of him, unable to stand — prompting the referee to wave off the contest.

Nong-O Hama begins road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 31

After coming up short in his flyweight Muay Thai debut a few months ago, Nong-O wishes to shrug off that disappointing setback by getting even with a Thai compatriot who was responsible for it.

Nong-O will be given the chance to put his hands on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai once again when they clash in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch, which headlines ONE Fight Night 31 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

This U.S. primetime card will air live and for free in North America on Prime Video.

