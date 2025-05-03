ONE Fight Night 31 results: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II

In one of the most anticipated rematches of 2025, former eight-time ONE world champion Nong-O Hama returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with the last man to beat him inside he ring—Kongthoranee.

The two Thai warriors headlined ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, each with something to prove following their closely contested encounter in February.

Round 1: Nong-O gets busy right away, landing a couple of stiff calf kicks that take Kongthoranee off his feet momentarily. Kongthoranee throws a right jab, and Nong-O fires another nasty leg kick. Nong-O throws a kick to the body, and they briefly tie up. Nong-O is much more aggressive this time around and presses Kongthoranee, landing a right hand near the ropes.

Kongthoranee ties up Nong-O with 40 seconds left to go in the opening round. Kongthoranee throws a kick to the body, but Nong-O lands a counter jab just before the kick connects. Nong-O finishes the round with another body kick, and the live crowd in Bangkok is fired up.

Round 2: Kongthoranee starts the round with a head kick and lands a big left hand down the middle. Kongthoranee is fighting much more aggressively, forcing Nong-O to temporarily back up. Nong-O tries to get back on his front foot with a handful of body kicks, but Kongthoranee is doing a great job of slipping the kick and throwing his patented left.

Nong-O sticks Kongthoranee with a right hand, but Kongthoranee comes right back with a left, followed by a right that rocks Nong-O. Kongthoranee is going for the kill against the ropes, but Nong-O survives the onslaught. Nong-O takes Kongthoranee’s legs out from underneath him with a heavy calf kick. Nong-O ties up and gets back moving forward, punishing his opponent's body with some kicks.

The two tie up against the ropes, taking us to the third and final round.

Round 3: Nong-O lands a right hand early in the third, and they trade shots in the clinch. Nong-O puts together a five-hit combination punctuated by another body kick. Nong-O punishes Kongthoranee’s midsection with a straight right. Kongthoranee appears to have taken his foot off the gas after a hellacious second stanza.

Nong-O is overwhelming Kongthoranee with his never-ending barrage with 60 seconds to go in the fight. Kongthoranee throws a one-two, but he’s just out of range. Kongthoranee throws a couple of lefts followed by a high kick, but Nong-O just keeps moving forward, throwing body kicks and eating everything coming back at him.

The fight ends with the two slugging it out and fight fans on their feet, applauding the efforts of the two Thai warriors.

ONE Fight Night 31 - Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O Official Result

With the win, Nong-O is back in the win column, snapping a two-fight losing skid and scoring a bit of redemption in the process. More importantly, Nong-O likely earned himself a spot in the flyweight Muay Thai top five, putting him in prime position to challenge for the vacant 26 pounds of gold.

Nong-O also left the Mecca of Muay Thai with a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his sensational showing against Kongthoranee.

Official Result: Nong-O defeated Kongthoranee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

