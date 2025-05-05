“Show my love towards him” - Johan Estupinan in full support of his twin Jordan in victory over Ali Saldoev in Bangkok

Johan Estupinan is going all-in with his support for his twin brother Jordan following another captivating win in ONE Championship.

Ad

Jordan capped off a scintillating display when he outclassed Ali Saldoev in their flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 31 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

The Colombian spitfire was in fine form against Saldoev as he captured his second straight win in ONE Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Johan wrote that while he's not vocal with his appreciation for his brother, he'll always be there to help Jordan get to the best form between the ropes.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johan Estupinan posted:

"I'm not a man to tell my brother that I love him, better I show him with facts supporting him in what he loves most. And what he loves most is this sport, so I show my love towards him 💪🏼🐼❤️💪🏼🐼🇨🇴"

Ad

Jordan shrugged off jet lag when he stepped between the ropes against Saldoev in one of the most pivotal matches of his career.

'Panda Kick', a nickname he shares with his twin brother, dictated much of the exchanges and kept Saldoev guessing with his constant movement and utter pace.

In the third round, Jordan worked behind his counters and baited Saldoev to get to within range before unleashing accurate combinations that broke through the Russian slugger's guard.

Ad

Jordan's offensive rhythm and better accuracy ultimately earned him all three of the judges' scorecards, improving to 8-0 in his professional career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 31 replays on demand and for free at Prime Video.

Thai legend Nong-O Hama sees Johan Estupinan as a potential opponent

Johan Estupinan has been nothing short of unstoppable in his ONE Championship run, and the number five flyweight Muay Thai contender drew the attention of one of the greatest strikers in history.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Thai legend Nong-O Hama revealed he's looking forward to a potential match against the Colombian phenom.

The former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"I have my eye on him because I believe he is one of my future fights."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.