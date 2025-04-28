“I have my eye on him” - Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama believes a duel against rising star Johan Estupinan is inevitable

Nong-O Hama has one of his most crucial fights in less than a week, but he's already looking at the possibility of taking on another rising star in the Muay Thai ranks.

The Thai legend will face off against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion said he may face rising star Johan Estupinan further into his flyweight journey.

Nong-O Hama said:

"I have my eye on him because I believe he is one of my future fights."

Estupinan is a perfect 27-0 in his professional career and is 5-0 in ONE Championship.

After rising through the ranks in the regional scene, the Colombian spitfire exploded onto the global stage with highlight victories over Kouta Omori, Zafer Sayik, Sean Climaco, Zakaria El Jamari, and Johan Ghazali.

That electric rise put Estupinan in the fifth seat in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

Nong-O, meanwhile, is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai artists of all time.

The Muay Thai icon held multiple world titles for Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium, and he pushed his legacy further when he joined ONE Championship in 2018.

From 2019 to 2023, Nong-O reigned as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and defended his throne seven consecutive times, a record he shares with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion.

Nong-O Hama says he's in better shape heading into his rematch against Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama believes he's in a better form heading into his rematch against Kongthoranee in Bangkok.

Their first duel at ONE Fight Night 28 was Nong-O's flyweight debut in his ONE Championship career, and the Thai legend believes he wasn't as used to the 135-pound division as he is heading into ONE Fight Night 31.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said:

"I felt I wasn't that ready, not really that good in my last fight. But this fight, everything is good. My weight's good, my training's good."

Nong-O ultimately fell to Kongthoranee via split decision in a tightly-fought contest.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

