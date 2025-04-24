  • home icon
"Everything is good" - Nong-O believes he's in better shape for Kongthoranee sequel at ONE Fight Night 31

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 24, 2025 10:27 GMT
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee add another chapter to their rivalry on May 2.

Striking legend Nong-O Hama has redemption on his mind, and he has spent the entire fight camp recalibrating his approach after his previous encounter with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai didn't go as planned.

The pair run it back in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2. Ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai matchup, the 38-year-old declared himself fully prepared.

"I felt I wasn't that ready, not really that good in my last fight," Nong-O explained to the promotion, adding: "But this fight, everything is good. My weight's good, my training's good."
Despite controlling the second stanza with his trademark aggression and combos, Kongthoranee controlled most of the tie behind his mix of kicks and boxing to earn the biggest win of his career.

Nong-O open to all-Thai super fight with Superlek

Should he complete his redemption arc against Kongthoranee, Nong-O hopes to close in on the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

If that doesn't fall into place, the former bantamweight Muay Thai king is keeping his options open. More specifically, he's down for a guaranteed barnburner alongside flyweight kickboxing supremo Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"I'll fight anyone. Maybe Superlek? Yeah, I can fight him. Maybe Superlek. Maybe kickboxing also. I want to try to get that belt," he added in the same interview.
Before any talk about a super fight with 'The Kicking Machine,' the living legend must first steer past a tricky Kongthoranee inside the Thai capital.

He has struggled for form lately with four defeats in his past five outings. But if he can rediscover the groove that took him to ten straight wins on the global stage, the No.3-ranked Kongthoranee could be in for a long night at ONE Fight Night 31.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

