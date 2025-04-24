"Everything is good" - Nong-O believes he's in better shape for Kongthoranee sequel at ONE Fight Night 31

Striking legend Nong-O Hama has redemption on his mind, and he has spent the entire fight camp recalibrating his approach after his previous encounter with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai didn't go as planned.

Ad

The pair run it back in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2. Ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai matchup, the 38-year-old declared himself fully prepared.

"I felt I wasn't that ready, not really that good in my last fight," Nong-O explained to the promotion, adding: "But this fight, everything is good. My weight's good, my training's good."

Ad

Trending

The Evolve MMA representative fell to the Sor Sommai warrior by split decision in their first scrap.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite controlling the second stanza with his trademark aggression and combos, Kongthoranee controlled most of the tie behind his mix of kicks and boxing to earn the biggest win of his career.

Ad

Nong-O open to all-Thai super fight with Superlek

Should he complete his redemption arc against Kongthoranee, Nong-O hopes to close in on the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

If that doesn't fall into place, the former bantamweight Muay Thai king is keeping his options open. More specifically, he's down for a guaranteed barnburner alongside flyweight kickboxing supremo Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"I'll fight anyone. Maybe Superlek? Yeah, I can fight him. Maybe Superlek. Maybe kickboxing also. I want to try to get that belt," he added in the same interview.

Ad

Before any talk about a super fight with 'The Kicking Machine,' the living legend must first steer past a tricky Kongthoranee inside the Thai capital.

He has struggled for form lately with four defeats in his past five outings. But if he can rediscover the groove that took him to ten straight wins on the global stage, the No.3-ranked Kongthoranee could be in for a long night at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.