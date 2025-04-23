“I felt not at a hundred percent” - Nong-O promises to come out in much better shape in second flyweight bout in ONE Championship

Thai legend Nong-O Hama vows to be in a much better shape in his second outing in the flyweight lane next month. He said it is not going to be like his previous match where he was still in the process of reacquainting himself in the 145-pound division.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout returned to the flyweight division in his last match in February after long competing and dominating as world champion at bantamweight. He, however, lost to fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai by split decision.

The two are set to run it back on May 2 in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 31 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, where Nong-O said he is going to be in a better flyweight fighting form.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he shared what happened in his last match and how it influenced his preparation for his rematch with Kongthoranee:

"I prepared everything from last fight with Kongthoranee. Because last fight, it was a long time since I last fought at flyweight, so I felt not at a hundred percent."

In making the switch to flyweight, Nong-O said at this stage of his illustrious career it better suits him. It is also his way of showing that he can still compete at a high level.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Nong-O confident his knockout power is still there in flyweight

While he is now competing at flyweight, Nong-O Hama believes his knockout power remains intact and is looking to showcase it whenever the opportunity presents itself at ONE Fight Night 31.

He highlighted it in an interview with ONE Championship, having observed it in training with his team.

Nong-O said:

"I asked my trainer this question, and he said that I am faster, but my power is also still as hard as ever."

In ONE Championship, Nong-O has established himself as one of the noted KO artists, with five of his 11 victories coming by way of knockout.

