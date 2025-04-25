“I want to land more powerful shots” - Nong-O aims to turn up his offense a notch in rematch against Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama plans to "utilize his punches more" in his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Kongthoranee and Nong-O were featured in a non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout in February at ONE Fight Night 28. Kongthoranee emerged victorious by split decision, a result debated amongst the Muay Thai community.
Next Friday, Kongthoranee and Nong-O will headline ONE Fight Night 31 in an immediate rematch. The winner of the first meeting is relishing the opportunity to silence any doubters claiming Nong-O deserved the decision win earlier this year.
While speaking to Sportskeeda, Nong-O had this to say about changes he plans to make for his rematch against Kongthoranee:
"For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee. Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 event can be seen for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo (7-0 in ONE) will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon (2-0 in ONE).
Nong-O hopes to secure vacant flyweight title shot with win against Kongthoranee
In November 2024, Rodtang Jitmuangnon missed weight for his flyweight Muay Thai title defense against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' was forced to vacate his strap and later defeated Smith, leaving the flyweight throne without an owner.
During his aforementioned interview with Sportskeeda, Nong-O had this to say about potentially fighting for the vacant title with a win in his upcoming rematch against Kongthoranee:
"If I win, right? I hope ONE Championship can give me the chance to fight for the title."
Nong-O, a former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, would need a decisive win against Kongthoranee to avoid an immediate trilogy bout.
On the contrary, Kongthoranee could strengthen his chances of fighting for the vacant world title with a second win against Nong-O. The Thai superstar is riding a three-fight winning streak, including unanimous decisions against Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.
Watch the first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below: