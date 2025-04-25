“I want to land more powerful shots” - Nong-O aims to turn up his offense a notch in rematch against Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama plans to "utilize his punches more" in his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Kongthoranee and Nong-O were featured in a non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout in February at ONE Fight Night 28. Kongthoranee emerged victorious by split decision, a result debated amongst the Muay Thai community.

Ad

Next Friday, Kongthoranee and Nong-O will headline ONE Fight Night 31 in an immediate rematch. The winner of the first meeting is relishing the opportunity to silence any doubters claiming Nong-O deserved the decision win earlier this year.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Nong-O had this to say about changes he plans to make for his rematch against Kongthoranee:

"For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee. Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 event can be seen for free by American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo (7-0 in ONE) will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon (2-0 in ONE).

Ad

Nong-O hopes to secure vacant flyweight title shot with win against Kongthoranee

In November 2024, Rodtang Jitmuangnon missed weight for his flyweight Muay Thai title defense against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' was forced to vacate his strap and later defeated Smith, leaving the flyweight throne without an owner.

During his aforementioned interview with Sportskeeda, Nong-O had this to say about potentially fighting for the vacant title with a win in his upcoming rematch against Kongthoranee:

Ad

"If I win, right? I hope ONE Championship can give me the chance to fight for the title."

Nong-O, a former 8x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, would need a decisive win against Kongthoranee to avoid an immediate trilogy bout.

On the contrary, Kongthoranee could strengthen his chances of fighting for the vacant world title with a second win against Nong-O. The Thai superstar is riding a three-fight winning streak, including unanimous decisions against Tagir Khalilov and Nakrob Fairtex.

Ad

Watch the first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.