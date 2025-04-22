"I will go for it" - Kongthoranee won't hold back to KO Nong-O in "fierce" sequel at ONE Fight Night 31

Because of how close their match-up was, number three-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai aims to have a more definitive victory against Nong-O Hama in their rematch on May 2 in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Kongthoranee will have the opportunity to prove in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, that his split decision win over the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion last February at ONE Fight Night 28 wasn't a fluke the first time around.

Ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai joust, he told ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview:

"I expect this fight to be fierce, and as I said, if I get the chance to finish, I will go for it."

Aside from reasserting his mastery over Nong-O, the 28-year-old athlete wants to continue his resurgence in the stacked division to potentially earn a shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt, which is currently vacant.

Kongthoranee paid his due respect to Nong-O after massive over him at ONE Fight Night 28

Following that massive victory over the Evolve MMA representative at ONE Fight Night 28 that improved his record to 11-2 under the world's largest martial arts organization, the Sor Sommai standout has tipped his hat to Nong-O.

During his post-fight interview with veteran journalist Nick Atkin, he shared the massive respect he has for Nong-O and pointed out that the Thai legend has been in the sport for the longest time, as he said:

"I've got huge respect for Nong-O because when he was in his career in Muay Thai, I haven't even started Muay Thai yet.

Watch Kongthoranee's interview here:

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

