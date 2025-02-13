Kongthoranee says he has nothing but “huge respect” for Nong-O Hama after taking down Thai legend at ONE Fight Night 28

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has nothing but respect for Thai legend Nong-O Hama.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 28, the Thai dynamo scored the biggest win of his career thus far, landing a closely-contested split decision victory over Nong-O in the evening's co-main event.

Trending

Speaking with Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post immediately following the fight, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion heralded Nong-O as a legend of the sport who deserves "huge respect" for everything he's accomplished in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking in his post-flight interview, Kongthoranee said:

"I’ve got huge respect for Nong-O because when he was in his career in Muay Thai, I haven’t even started Muay Thai yet".

Aside from it being his biggest win to date, Kongthoranee extended his unbeaten streak to three inside the Circle and moved to 11-2 under the ONE Championship banner.

As a result, the Sor Sommai fighter is now sitting as the fourth-ranked contender in the stacked ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Kongthoranee wants another crack at two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9

Now sitting among the featherweight top five, Kongthoranee hopes that he can secure himself a rematch against the last man to hand him a loss — two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On being asked about running it back with Superlek, Kongthoranee said:

"Well, I know for sure that I will train very hard so that I can successfully have a win in the rematch".

Superlek secured a unanimous decision victory over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 68 in June. If things go his way, he'll get an opportunity at redemption later this year. But first, 'The Kicking Machine' will focus on another highly anticipated rematch.

Emanating from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Superlek will put his undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against interim champion Nabil Anane at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

It will be the second meeting between the two after Superlek secured a massive first-round TKO over Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

If 'The Kicking Machine' goes two-up on Nabile Anane, do you want to see him run it back with Kongthoranee?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.