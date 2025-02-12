“I just want to make that a clear victory” - Prajanchai reveals his motivations in possible rematch with Jonathan Di Bella

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is just days removed from an epic world title defense against the United Kingdom's Ellis Badr Barboza last weekend, but he's already looking forward to the next challenge.

Prajanchai dominated and destroyed Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 in Bangkok, winning via fourth-round technical knockout after splitting his opponent's eyelid wide open with an elbow.

After the fight, Prajanchai caught up with South China Morning Post to talk about a potential next opponent -- none other than former champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai said:

"Because last time I feel there were too many controversial things. And he also thinks he had won the fight. So I just want to make that a clear victory."

Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last June to capture the kickboxing gold and become a champ-champ. He wants a rematch to prove that win was no fluke.

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, February 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he defeated the most important opponent of all: "I won against myself"

According to double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai, at the highest level of competition, the only person you are fighting against is yourself. And that's exactly how he triumphed last weekend at ONE Fight Night 28.

He told Bangkok Post:

"It’s all sport, there’s winning and losing, and I would rather say that I won against myself rather than winning against him."

