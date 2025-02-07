“There is no need for me to stand and trade” - Prajanchai planning quick finish of Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand envisions a very quick night this weekend when he faces top challenger 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom.

Prajanchai is set to make the next defense of his strawweight Muay Thai gold against the dangerous Brit, and he says he wants to end matters rather quickly to avoid injury.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"Of course I have to try to minimize my injuries by finishing the game as quickly as possible. There is no need for me to stand and trade with him until I accumulate injuries until the end."

Prajanchai and Barboza are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says hard work is the only constant: "There's no such thing as being number one forever"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is widely considered one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world today. But he didn't get to this point in his career by resting on his laurels.

The 30-year-old veteran believes in good old-fashioned hard work, which he says has led to immense success in his career.

He told ONE:

"I don't think I'm number one in kickboxing right now, and I don't think I'm number one in Muay Thai either. For me, there's no such thing as being number one forever. You have to keep improving yourself, or you can't keep your position as number one."

