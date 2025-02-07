“I fought both of them before” - Prajanchai shares his two cents on interim title tiff between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is gearing up for his next world title defense when he takes on the United Kingdom's 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza this weekend.

But the 30-year-old icon just can't seem to keep his mind focused as he's thinking of another big fight happening in a couple of months.

Prajanchai is particularly interested in watching former opponents Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao go at it when the two meet at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in March.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Prajanchai shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"I don’t know which one should win. I feel like I could fight both of them, since I fought both of them before. So if you ask me who I think it’s going to win, at the end of the day, I just want to be the champion so I want to fight these people and retain the belt."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is set for Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai to defend strawweight Muay Thai gold against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Prajanchai PK Saenchai would do well to focus on his own battle, however, as he faces a live challenger in the United Kingdom's 'El Jefe' Ellis Badr Barboza.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

