Prajanchai says two-sport triumph was made even sweeter by beating phenomenal Jonathan Di Bella: “So happy and honored”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is proud of the many achievements he's had in his illustrious career.

But beating former divisional king, Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella tops the icing on the cake, especially where his time in the world's largest martial arts organization is concerned.

Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last June to become the champ-champ, and the 30-year-old veteran looks back fondly on that experience.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Prajanchai talked about how he felt beating Di Bella for the kickboxing gold.

The PK Saenchaimuaythaigym representative said:

"The last fight I won the kickboxing belt against [Jonathan] Di Bella. I was so happy and honored to fight one of the best strikers in the division and to have a second world title strap on my other shoulder."

Needless to say, Prajanchai simply cannot wait to return to action in the ONE Championship ring, and he is confident he can get the job done against a younger adversary.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai to defend gold against Ellis Badr Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

Two-sport kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai will stake his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship belt against the United Kingdom's Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

