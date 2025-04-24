“Give me the chance” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama eyes a shot at flyweight gold if he beats Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama is hungry for another piece of ONE Championship gold.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion looks to book his shot at a world title if he beats Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31.

Nong-O's redo against the number three flyweight Muay Thai contender goes down May 2, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai legend expressed his desire to march towards the ONE flyweight Muay Thai or kickboxing world titles and further cement his legacy as one of the all-time greatest.

Nong-O Hama said:

"If I win, right? I hope ONE Championship can give me the chance to fight for the title."

The 38-year-old was already in the conversation as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time even before signing with ONE Championship in 2018.

Nong-O was a Rajadamnern Stadium world champion and a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion, and was often described as one of the most instrumental figures in Lumpinee history.

His legacy, though, reached exorbitant heights when he began collecting gold in ONE Championship.

Nong-O is an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and is tied with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan for most consecutive world title defenses at seven.

Now that he's left bantamweight, Nong-O plans to extend his legacy at the 135-pound division.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O Hama says he's in his best shape ahead of his rematch against Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama admitted that he wasn't in his best shape when he first fought Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

It's been years since Nong-O fought at 135 pounds, and he spent his entire ONE Championship career operating at the 145-pound bantamweight realm.

Nevertheless, Nong-O is confident he's got flyweight down to a tee and ready to unleash his perfect form against Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I felt I wasn't that ready, not really that good in my last fight. But this fight, everything is good. My weight's good, my training's good."

