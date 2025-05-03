ONE Fight Night 31 results: Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 03, 2025 02:04 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card, headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between Thai superstars Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee.

Kicking off the festivities inside the Mecca of Muay Thai was a clash between Colombian sensation Jordan Estupinan and the always dangerous Russian knockout artist, Ali Saldoev.

Round 1: Estupinan opens things with a calf kick as Saldoev takes the center of the ring. Estupinan throws a switch kick followed by a high kick. They clinch up, but are immediately separated by the referee. Estupinan throws another high kick, but Saldoev catches it and dumps him. Estupinan lands a kick to the body, but eats a stiff leg kick in return.

They clinch up again and trade knees before separating. Saldoev lands a straight left hand down the middle. Saldoev moves in and initiates the clinch, but gets dumped. Estupinan ducks under a looping left from Saldoev and throws a naked body kick in return. Saldoev connects with a left, and Estupinan attempts to respond with a head kick just before the bell, but Saldoev fends it off.

Round 2: Saldoev starts things off with a sneaky high kick that gets through the guard of Estupinan. Saldoev follows that up with a push kick. Estupinan throws a body kick, and Saldoev drops to a knee, but it’s ruled a slip, and the fight continues uninterrupted. Estupinan lands another nasty kick to the body.

Both fighters are slinging leather, with Estupinan swinging bigger. Saldoev lands a step-in elbow, but Estupinan eats it. Saldoev gets on his bicycle as Estupinan picks up the aggression in a relatively close round. Estupinan again goes for the switch kick, but misses the mark, and the round ends with the fighters clinched up.

Round 3: The fighters immediately clinch up and trade knees before being separated. Estupinan ducks under and lands a nice counter right that connects with Saldoev's chin. Estupinan attempts to exit during an exchange and eats an unintentional blow to the back of the head. Estupinan is given a few moments to recover, and the fight gets back underway.

Estupinan nearly lands a spinning heel kick, but connects seconds later with a head kick that Saldoev eats. With a minute to go in the fight, Estupinan and Saldoev look to make their mark. Saldoev looks for an elbow on the entry. Saldoev lands a push kick late and looks for a spin kick, but he misses the mark and eats a body kick just before the final bell.

ONE Fight Night 31 - Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev Official Result

After three entertaining back-and-forth rounds, Jordan Estupinan was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The victory moves him to 2-0 under the ONE Championship banner and 9-0 overall in his professional career.

The loss for Aldoev drops him to 1-2 with back-to-back losses in his last two promotional appearances.

Official Result: Jordan Estupinan defeated Ali Aldoev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

More from Sportskeeda
