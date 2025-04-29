WATCH: Colombian spitfire Jordan Estupinan unleashes blinding power in ONE debut against fellow phenom Freddie Haggerty

ONE Championship newcomer Jordan Estupinan proved that despite being a new face to the fans, they should keep a close eye on his future endeavors following his excellent promotional debut this past January at ONE 170.

Welcomed to ONE by English standout Freddie Haggerty in a flyweight Muay Thai bout, the Colombian star gladly responded by rocking the 20-year-old with some serious combinations. He even dropped the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate with a savvy two-punch combination.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared the knockdown sequence on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Though Haggerty, the younger brother of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, fought hard to stay in step with Estupinan, the 22-year-old was just too good and emerged with the unanimous decision win.

The JCFernandez product will attempt to build on his fantastic first outing with another statement-making victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, which will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Estupinan's opponent will be Russian knockout artist Ali Saldoev, who logged a shocking second-round finish of Zakaria El Jamari in his ONE debut in March 2024.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jordan Estupinan looking forward to doing bigger things in ONE

Flanked by his twin brother and ONE flyweight Muay Thai standout Johan Estupinan, Jordan Estupinan shared his thoughts about his career plans in an interview with LeapFrog Fight TV.

He said:

"I'm very happy for the victory, I'm very happy with what we did together. I've shown you just a little bit of what I can do, and I'm going to do way more than this."

Watch the entire interview below:

