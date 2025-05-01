“He attacks randomly” - Kongthoranee shares his thoughts about electric rising star Johan Estupinan

Third-ranked ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand is getting ready to face former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama in a highly anticipated rematch this weekend.

But the 28-year-old Sor Sommai representative can't help but look over his shoulder at the growing litany of rising stars chomping at the bit to get a piece of him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kongthoranee says he's looking at 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan as a potential opponent.

The 28-year-old Thai star told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"He's good. He's a tough opponent to fight with because he attacks randomly. If I have to face him, I'll have to read the situation on stage. I still can't think of anything right now."

It's an enticing matchup indeed. However, Kongthoranee need not underestimate his upcoming opponent.

The Sor Sommai star is set to square off with former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

The two go to war in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai excited for technical battle with Nong-O Hama: "Looking for the openings"

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is expecting a highly technical matchup when he takes on Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video this weekend.

The 28-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"You know, when two technical fighters face each other, it's kind of already difficult, because the technical fighters, we are all about, looking for the timings, looking for the openings. So it does look like we are two people just looking for openings for each other."

