“Don't force him to do it at all” - Nong-O Hama says he never persuaded his son to train in Muay Thai

ONE Championship veteran and former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand is one of the most decorated practitioners of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' in the discipline's history.
Synonymous with greatness, Nong-O's name reverberates throughout Muay Thai's colorful past, and naturally, his son has expressed interest in following in his footsteps.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O, however clarified that he has never pushed his son to take up Muay Thai. It just came about naturally.
The Hama Muay Thai representative said:
"Discipline and the awareness that you still love Muay Thai. I always tell him that if he loves Muay Thai and is happy with it, he has to keep training. But if somehow, he feels like he doesn't love Muay Thai anymore, I’m okay with his decision. Just let him go. Don't force him to do it at all. He can change to do something else that he wants to do instead. I'm ready to support him as always."
Nong-O Hama to face Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama of Thailand is set to square off with No.3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
The duo lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
