“I got the win” - Kongthoranee breaks down how he got the victory in razor-close slugfest with Nong-O

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand scored the biggest win of his young career last February at ONE Fight Night 28, when he took home a close split decision victory over legendary countryman Nong-O Hama.
Kongthoranee put on a show to defeat the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king after three rounds, he is no doubt proud of his achievement.
He told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:
"This was a very close fight. In round 1, I’m in the lead, but in round 2 he scored more. In round 3, our score was on par, but thanks to my legs hitting the target cleanly, I got the win."
Kongthoranee and Nong-O run it back this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch.
The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.
The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai felt Nong-O Hama's legendary power: "His shin bones were as hard as steel"
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows all too well not to underestimate legendary foe Nong-O Hama in their upcoming rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
After all, the 28-year-old has felt Nong-O's awesome power when they first met in February.
He told ONE Championship:
"What surprised me about Nong-O was that his kicks were unexpectedly powerful. His shin bones were as hard as steel. I admit that it hurt every time he kicked me."
