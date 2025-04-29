“I got the win” - Kongthoranee breaks down how he got the victory in razor-close slugfest with Nong-O

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand scored the biggest win of his young career last February at ONE Fight Night 28, when he took home a close split decision victory over legendary countryman Nong-O Hama.

Ad

Kongthoranee put on a show to defeat the former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai king after three rounds, he is no doubt proud of his achievement.

Ad

Trending

He told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This was a very close fight. In round 1, I’m in the lead, but in round 2 he scored more. In round 3, our score was on par, but thanks to my legs hitting the target cleanly, I got the win."

Kongthoranee and Nong-O run it back this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch.

Ad

The two square off in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

Ad

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai felt Nong-O Hama's legendary power: "His shin bones were as hard as steel"

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows all too well not to underestimate legendary foe Nong-O Hama in their upcoming rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

After all, the 28-year-old has felt Nong-O's awesome power when they first met in February.

Ad

He told ONE Championship:

"What surprised me about Nong-O was that his kicks were unexpectedly powerful. His shin bones were as hard as steel. I admit that it hurt every time he kicked me."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.