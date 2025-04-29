“I just do my best” - Kongthoranee won’t get ahead of himself and ask for title shot if he beats Nong-O again

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai of Thailand has gold on his mind heading into his highly anticipated rematch with former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama this weekend.

The 28-year-old Muay Thai proponent believes another victory over his legendary foe could net him a crack at the division's world title, which currently lies vacant. But Kongthoranee will leave the decision up to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kongthoranee told the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview:

"If I win this fight, whether I deserve it or not, depends on Boss Chatri. I just do my best and that's all."

Kongthoranee runs it back with Nong-O this weekend in a highly anticipated rematch.

The two throw down in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai proud to headline massive card: "I'm glad I got to come this far"

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is moving up in the world of Muay Thai, but he still stays humble in victory.

Kongthoranee, in particular, is proud to headline another massive card against Nong-O Hama this weekend at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

He told ONE Championship:

"I was surprised that I got to fight in the main event again. I'm glad I got to come this far. Not only I have to fight in a world class event like ONE Fight Night, I also got to fight in the main event instead of a world title fight on the same card."

