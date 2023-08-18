"Absolutely irresistible" - 'UFC mama' Arianny Celeste shows off new tattoo decked in gold and lace for bedroom snaps

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is one of the biggest stars in the business, with 3.1 followers on Instagram. Popularly known as 'UFC mama', the 37-year-old regularly sends fans into a frenzy and wanting more with her social media posts.

Celeste has now managed to awe fans yet again by flaunting her new tattoo in a bikini. The bedroom snaps in a gold and lace bikini show Celeste's new tattoo on her left arm from which the protective film hasn't yet been taken off.

Awestruck fans showered 'UFC mama' with compliments in the comments section. @darren_vanvliet_ wrote:

"Absolutely irresistible"

@gilbertdelgado290 wrote:

"Gorgeous lingerie. Just missing the stockings. Supper sexy and elegant, that color looks amazing on you🔥"

@swgmanny395 wrote:

"Beautiful and gorgeous ❤️ I love you All the love and respect support."

However, Arianny Celeste's new tattoo did not sit well with one particular fan who seemingly has an issue with inking in general. @xclusive._.wow wrote:

"Many IG girls have beautiful bodies and skin complexion, but they get it all inked up and ruins. Your body is a temple do not put grafitit on it🤦🏻‍♂️"

Catch more comments below:

Image courtesy: @ariannyceleste on Instagram

When Arianny Celeste detailed her bare-it-all Playboy photoshoot experience

Arianny Celeste entered the UFC ring girl contest while majoring in fitness management and nutrition from UNLV in 2006. While she had initially joined it to earn a few extra bucks, Celeste soon became a mainstay growing parallel with the company.

'UFC mama' made it to Maxim's Hot 100 in 2010 which bagged her the opportunity of a nude Playboy photoshoot. Recalling her experience, Arianny Celeste said in an earlier interview with Iron Man magazine:

"When Playboy asked me to shoot, I was in a really great place. I had been with the UFC for a while and was really happy with my body and confident as a model. Of course, it’s little nerve-racking any time you have to shoot naked. But everyone there was so professional I felt super comfortable. Somehow in that environment, it seemed normal to be photographed naked. I had always admired girls in Playboy, so it was an amazing experience to shoot for them."