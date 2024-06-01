"Absolutely strong" - Fans in awe of Denice Zamboanga's display of pure power and aggression in submission grappling match

Atomweight MMA standout Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga is one of the few athletes out there who truly lives up to her moniker.

The Manila native went viral this week when she effortlessly lifted and body-slammed her opponent in a submission grappling match in her hometown.

The clip shows a crowd of spectators and competitors exclaiming utterances of "oohs and aahs" after the sound of the dramatic impact hit the mats.

Zamboanga's astonishing display of raw power was so good, the clip continues to be replayed by her growing fanbase on Instagram. As they cheered on 'The Menace', check out what they've been saying about her superhuman strength below:

Trending

Fan reactions

Denice Zamboanga is naturally good at everything she does. Starting her martial arts roots in the striking arts, the Manila native has evolved into a real wrestling machine.

Upon her entrance at ONE 167 against a new foe, Noelle Grandjean, Zamboanga is excited to exercise everything she's learned against a strong judoka on June 7, US primetime.

ONE 167 will be broadcast live from inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok and is available free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

"I found out with ONE Championship" - Denice Zamboanga explains how she found out about Stamp Fairtex's injury

Denice Zamboanga was stoked to finally get the opportunity to challenge Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title next Friday at ONE 167.

That match, however, was scrapped after Stamp was forced to withdraw from the titular main event due to a serious meniscus injury she suffered during training.

Explaining the situation as to how she found out, 'The Menace' told the South China Morning Post:

"I found out with ONE Championship, they told me about that Stamp is injured and that they have to get me a replacement."