"Through her motivation" - Lito Adiwang believes Denice Zamboanga has it in her to beat Stamp at ONE 167

ONE strawweight MMA competitor Lito Adiwang believes that motivation and self belief could be a powerful factor for Denice Zamboanga heading into ONE 167.

ONE Championship is set to return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for a big night of fights with two world title bouts topping the bill.

In the main event, Stamp Fairtex will put her atomweight MMA crown on the line against Denice Zamboanga, who has a big upset to pull off if she is going to leave with the gold.

Zamboanga, who was previously a sparring partner of the current champion's, might be being counted out by some but certainly not by herself. This kind of confidence that she has what it takes to get the win and ascend to the top of the atomweight division makes any challenger dangerous.

Lito Adiwang told ONE Championship that source of motivation will be crucial to her chances of winning this fight:

"If Denice can pull this off, it's really through her motivation. There really is no reason to stop you from getting what you want."

Lito Adiwang's words show that Denice Zamboanga cannot afford to become discouraged

Denice Zamboanga will need to carry this mindset all the way through fight week and into the fight if she is going to defeat Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167.

What she cannot afford to do in this fight is drop a round early on and start to question whether she has what it takes to dethrone the champion.

The striking game of the Thai superstar is a problem for literally anyone in this weight class, so perseverance has to be the name of the game for the challenger.

If she is able to keep on pushing and making this fight into a closely contested bout, she can hope to pull away from the champion when it matters most.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.