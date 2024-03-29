Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand knows her upcoming opponent's strengths very well, and is doing her best to prepare for their upcoming showdown.

The 26-year-old Thai megastar will make the first defense of her atomweight gold when she meets no.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga at the upcoming ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th, and there's a lot of backstory on this one. Stamp and Zamboanga are very close friends and were former chief training partners when the two worked together at Fairtex a few years ago.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Stamp gave Zamboanga credit for her exceptional punching.

The 26-year-old Bangkok native said:

"Denice [Zamboanga] is a very good boxer. She's very good at boxing. She's really good at pushing forward and pressuring the opponents."

Of course, Stamp is very familiar with Zamboanga's style, and vice versa, since the two trained extensively in the past. However, the atomweight queen says she is ready to put that friendship aside and defend her belt.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stamp Fairtex wary of Denice Zamboanga's dangerous hands: "Her power has changed"

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex admits that the Denice Zamboanga she will face in the ring later this year is no longer the same training partner she had worked out with before.

The two 'besties' are set to lock horns in June, and Stamp says Zamboanga has definitely improved in a lot of areas, particularly in developing her punching power.

She told The MMA Superfan:

"Her power has changed. Her power was not the same back when she was training with me before."