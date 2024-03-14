Stamp Fairtex delighted to defend her MMA belt against "friend" Denice Zamboanga: “I’m excited”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is ready to step into the ONE Championship ring to make the first defense of her atomweight MMA gold.

And there’s no better opponent, none more fitting, than her very close friend and former training partner ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp expressed her excitement at facing Zamboanga, the no.2 ranked atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship.

The Fairtex Training Center product stated:

“I’m excited because this is the first time that I’m defending my belt and she is also my friend.”

Stamp and Zamboanga have long been close friends, sparking a friendship a few years ago when they trained together at Fairtex. Then just two rising stars, their incredible career trajectory would set them on individual paths of greatness.

Stamp would eventually become the atomweight division’s reigning queen and a bonafide global superstar. Meanwhile, Zamboanga has been steadily climbing the ranks, defeating big-name opponents one after the other to solidify her spot in the top five.

Now, the two are set to lock horns in an epic showdown for all the marbles.

Stamp Fairtex reveals she "never talked about" fighting with Denice Zamboanga

Despite their obvious collision course, three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex says she never once discussed fighting against each other with close friend Denice Zamboanga, while training together at Fairtex.

When Zamboanga left Fairtex a few years ago, suddenly, the blockbuster showdown became a possibility. And now we’re here.

Stamp told South China Morning Post:

“I never talked about it with her before but we always had this on the back of our minds, that once she leaves the gym then [a fight between us] could happen.”

Stamp and Zamboanga are set to throw down this June, with the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in the balance.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on this upcoming fight.