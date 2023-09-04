“People expect a lot from him” – Denice Zamboanga says Rodtang will be in a ‘make or break fight’ against Superlek

The upcoming world title defense of reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang against challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights on September 22 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is one of the most anticipated bouts in ONE Championship.

Both Rodtang and Superlek have been making strides under the world’s largest martial arts organization. The former won the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, while the latter captured the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, and now they finally cross paths.

For the eyes of ONE atomweight top contender Denice Zamboanga, Rodtang’s credentials and popularity can be a disadvantage to him coming into the fight, as it puts more pressure on him.

In her appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, ‘The Menace’ shared her thoughts on the upcoming megafight between the two Thai superstars. The Filipina said:

"I believe the pressure is on Rodtang, because he’s the champion. He’s also more popular with the fans, so people expect a lot from him."

Part of the pressure that Zamboanga has pointed out is the highlight-reel knockouts and famous indestructible chin of Rodtang that bore his moniker ‘The Iron Man.’ The 26-year-old defending champion boasts a perfect 14-0 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts in ONE Championship.

Among those notable victories that the Jitmuangon Gym representative has secured were against Fahdi Khaled, Jonathan Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Joseph Lasiri, and most recently, Edgar Tabares.

ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.