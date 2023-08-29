Demetrious Johnson hyped up for Rodtang vs Superlek megafight: “It's gonna be absolutely insane”

The epic clash between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is going to headline ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the "Mecca of Muay Thai"—Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This highly anticipated and long-overdue fight among Thailand’s finest athletes has sent shockwaves throughout the combat sports community. A few known personalities have expressed their excitement for this world title bout between Rodtang and Superlek.

Included in that list is reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. The ‘Mighty Mouse’ once fought Rodtang in a special mixed-rules super-fight where he choked and put ‘The Iron Man’ to sleep in the second round. The 37-year-old MMA icon gave praise to the Thai superstar in the first episode of his podcast, MightyCast.

Johnson said:

"Some of the bangers that are coming up, you got Rodtang. You guys know who Rodtang is. Do yourself a favor, go look up Rodtang on YouTube. You won't be disappointed."

The ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion also couldn’t contain his excitement for the latest world title defense of Rodtang against Superlek, as he encouraged everyone not to miss this megafight:

"You got Rodtang versus Superlek. Two of the top multi-[champion] fighters in the world coming out of Thailand are finally fighting. Do yourself a favor and mark on the calendar. It's gonna be absolutely insane."

Rodtang will be bringing his perfect 14-0 Muay Thai and kickboxing record under the world’s largest martial arts organization, while Superlek flexes his 11 wins and one loss Muay Thai and kickboxing card in the upcoming fight.

ONE Friday Fights are available weekly on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.