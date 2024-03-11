“It really means a lot” – Stamp Fairtex delighted to defend atomweight MMA gold against Denice Zamboanga in Thailand

Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex graced the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a special appearance during the ONE Fight Night 20 event this past weekend.

Stamp addressed the jam-packed crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, as Mitch Chilson asked a few questions, including her recently announced upcoming fight against Denice Zamboanga in June.

When asked about how she feels about her highly anticipated championship fight on home soil against her former teammate and sparring partner, Stamp is looking forward to it and encourages her compatriots to show their support.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“It really means a lot, because my family will be there and all the Thai fans will be there. Every time that I land a strike, there will be cheers for me. And I would like to say to everyone to come and support me, please.”

The Fairtex Training Center representative is fresh off a historic victory in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14, where she scored a third-round TKO finish over Ham Seo Hee to become the first athlete in ONE Championship history to capture three world titles in three different sports.

Stamp Fairtex wants to continue the legacy of foe-turned-friend Angela Lee in the atomweight division

After winning her third 26-pound golden belt, Stamp Fairtex has picked up the keys to the atomweight MMA division from Angela Lee, who relinquished the world title due to her retirement from professional fighting.

Even the former longtime queen believes that the division is in good hands with the Thai superstar. Lee and Stamp developed a strong friendship after their world title showdown in March 2022 at ONE X, where the former defeated the latter via second-round submission to retain her championship.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 20 via the free event replay.