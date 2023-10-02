Angela Lee is confident atomweight division is in good hands with new queen Stamp Fairtex

Minutes before the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee, Angela Lee officially announced her retirement from professional competition. This is the reason why the supposed interim world title match was upgraded to a battle for the undisputed crown.

The vision of the former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion came to fruition after Stamp Fairtex defeated Ham Seo Hee via third-round TKO in the headliner inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Friday, September 29. In the buildup to the fight, Lee picked Stamp to win over Ham.

Angela Lee presented the 26-pound golden belt herself to Stamp and signified the passing of the torch to the Thai superstar.

During the post-fight interview, ‘The Unstoppable’ was asked by the media if she was inspired to get back to action after watching the high-level championship showdown at Circle side. But Angela Lee quickly shut down the idea by saying:

“No, I didn’t have any of those feelings. For me it was…I don’t know, a proud moment I guess. And like I was saying in the broadcast, there couldn’t be two more better fighters to carry on the division.”

This decision by the 27-year-old to call it a career came after the devastating death of her younger sister, Victoria in December 2022. Angela will now focus on her family and the non-profit organization Fightstory, which she created to honor Victoria and help other professional athletes fight mental health struggles.

Before hanging up the gloves, Angela Lee amassed an MMA record of 11 wins and three losses, including four successful world title defenses. She attempted to become a two-division world champion by moving up in weight and challenging ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, twice, but was defeated on both occasions.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

