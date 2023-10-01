Angela Lee leaves ONE belt in the circle, announces official retirement from MMA

It was an emotional scene at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday night as the promotion’s first atomweight queen, Angela Lee, announced that she would be retiring from the sport after nearly a decade of dominance.

Walking to the cage with the ONE world title draped over her shoulder, Lee laid down the 26 pounds of gold and proceeded to thank ONE Championship, CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong, and the fans for the years of support she received throughout her illustrious combat sports career.

“I’m here today to officially announce my retirement. It has been an incredible eight years. I just want to say thank you to the fans, to ONE Championship, to Chatri, to my teams, and just everyone. There have been so many battles in and out of the cage.

“The last thing I want to say is this - to the fighters and to everyone watching right now - is that the greatest battle we are going to face won’t be with an opponent standing in front of us. The greatest battle will be within ourselves.

“We all go through struggles, but we all fight. And each day, we are victorious when we choose to rise up in the face of adversity, so thank you guys so much. I love you, thank you!”

With MMA behind her, Angela Lee will now focus on her non-profit mental health organization, FightStory, in honor of her sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically took her own life in December 2022.

Lee told Mitch Chilson:

“FightStory was created because of my sister Victoria. I’m choosing to honor her and her life by moving forward and helping others... Our mission at FightStory is to save lives. We believe that speaking truth, advocating awareness, and creating a safe community is what’s most important.”

Angela Lee walks away from the sport with an impressive 11-3 record and boasts an impressive 83% finish rate with eight of her victories coming by way of submission.

