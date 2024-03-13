Stamp wants to go up to strawweight to challenge Xiong Jing Nan: “I’ve been thinking about it for a while”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and former Muay Thai and kickboxing queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is now an unprecedented three-sport world titleholder.

But the 26-year-old Thai megastar has no plans to stop. Stamp wants ‘all da belts’ and will proceed to come after every piece of golden hardware. She’s the female version of Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones, but instead of shiny rocks that give her superpowers, Stamp collects the heads of her fallen opponents, as well as their straps.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp revealed that she has grand designs on going after the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world championship, currently held by China’s ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

It’s a fight that fans have been dreaming of for the longest time and one that Stamp has only acknowledged as a possibility just recently.

The Fairtex Training Center product said:

“After I defend my belt, I would like to come up to strawweight to face Xiong Jing Nan. I’ve been thinking about it for a while since I got the atomweight MMA belt.”

A Stamp vs. Xiong showdown would be absolutely spectacular, given that both women are predominantly strikers. It would quite frankly be one of the biggest fights to make in ONE Championship in the coming years.

Stamp Fairtex to defend atomweight gold against close friend Denice Zamboanga

Before Stamp Fairtex can even think of moving up a division, the 26-year-old will need to ward off her next foe, which will be no walk in the park.

Stamp is ready to put her atomweight gold on the line against the no.2 ranked atomweight MMA fighter Zamboanga this coming June, and fans can’t wait to see the former training and TikTok partners come face to face in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 26-year-old is confident of victory against her friend and says the belt will stay at home in Thailand.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp’s next fight.