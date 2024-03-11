“I will win” - Stamp Fairtex confident she beats close friend Denice Zamboanga "no matter what’

Stamp Fairtex has laid out a guarantee in her next world title fight.

The reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion will defend her gold against close friend Denice Zamboanga on June 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

While the two share a deep friendship, Stamp told the Filipino star that she won’t be going back to the Philippines with 26 pounds of gold.

Stamp was in attendance during ONE Fight Night 20, and she told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that there’s no way she’s losing to Zamboanga in her first defense of the atomweight MMA throne.

“No matter what style she brings, no matter what will go on in the ring, I have one word for you - I will win.”

Stamp and Zamboanga were once training partners at Fairtex Training Center, and the second-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender has since left the Pattaya stable to join her older brother Drex at T-Rex MMA in Manila.

Zamboanga earned her shot at Stamp’s world title after securing back-to-back wins against Julie Mezabarba and Lin Heqin.

Stamp, meanwhile, captured the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title when she stopped South Korean icon Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp hails all-female ONE Fight Night 20 card

Stamp Fairtex has always been a beacon for women in martial arts, but she’s not alone in carrying that responsibility.

ONE Championship staged a historic all-female card on Fight Night 20 in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, and Stamp had nothing but praise for the groundbreaking spectacle.

During her impromptu interview at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Stamp said:

“Happy and proud to see an all-women’s card today. It shows that women can have the potential to do anything that they want and be and be whatever they want to be.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.